PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every morning through June 30 you will have the opportunity to see a rare alignment of five planets. The last time this occurred was in 2004 and the next chance to see it will be in 2040.
The five planets — Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and Mercury –are visible with the naked eye.
About 45 minutes before sunrise, look high in the southern sky where Saturn will appear as a bright spot. Then look downward to the east and northeast to see Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and finally Mercury just above the horizon.