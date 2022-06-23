PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Someone in South Philadelphia just became a millionaire. A winning $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold at the 777 Super Market located at 1655 S. 29th St.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.