PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major water main break happened in North Philadelphia on Thursday. It occurred at the intersection of North 4th and West Hewson Streets near Berks Street just before 7 a.m.
The street was flooded earlier, but the water level has come down.READ MORE: WHO Considers Declaring Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency
The Philadelphia Water Department says at least six homes had flooded out basements, and several cars were damaged.
One neighbor tells CBS3 she was outside around 7 a.m. when saw a small amount of water gurgling up from underneath the street.
All of a sudden, she says water came gushing out.
At that moment, Harry Herman was in his car when it sunk into the road.READ MORE: Supreme Court Strikes Down Restrictive New York Gun Law
“I was getting ready to go work, I turned the corner, I seen the water coming up, I went to back up, and the road gave way, and I couldn’t back up,” Herman said. “I got stuck in the hole. I climbed out of the door.”
Officials say the 20-inch water main break is a transmission line that was built in 1893. A spokesman said it’s typical for the mains to be pretty old and last a long time.
He says these mains are built to last centuries.
The spokesperson added customers still have water as they’re able to move it around this transmission line.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Fire Department Releases Logistical Details For Funeral Services Of Lt. Sean Williamson
We’ll have more about the water main break in North Philly on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.