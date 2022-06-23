CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major water main break happened in North Philadelphia on Thursday. It occurred at the intersection of North 4th and West Hewson Streets near Berks Street just before 7 a.m.   

The street was flooded earlier, but the water level has come down.

The Philadelphia Water Department says at least six homes had flooded out basements, and several cars were damaged.

One neighbor tells CBS3 she was outside around 7 a.m. when saw a small amount of water gurgling up from underneath the street.

All of a sudden, she says water came gushing out.

At that moment, Harry Herman was in his car when it sunk into the road.

“I was getting ready to go work, I turned the corner, I seen the water coming up, I went to back up, and the road gave way, and I couldn’t back up,” Herman said. “I got stuck in the hole. I climbed out of the door.”

Officials say the 20-inch water main break is a transmission line that was built in 1893. A spokesman said it’s typical for the mains to be pretty old and last a long time. 

He says these mains are built to last centuries. 

The spokesperson added customers still have water as they’re able to move it around this transmission line.

