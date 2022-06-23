PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the teenager showed up to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. He was placed in stable condition.
An arrest was made, but no weapon was recovered, according to police.
The shooting is under investigation.
