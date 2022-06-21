PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper, a two-time National League MVP, appears destined to return to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2018. Harper leads all NL designated hitters by nearly 500,000 votes in the first batch of the All-Star Game fan vote released Tuesday afternoon.

Harper received 1,059,433 votes in the first phase of fan voting, the third most among all National League players, and 474,803 more than Atlanta Braves catcher/DH William Contreras (584,630 votes).

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .326/.391/.622 with a 1.013 OPS with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 48 runs and 48 RBI in 60 games this season. Harper has been strictly the Phillies’ DH since he suffered a UCL tear in his right arm on April 16. It’s unclear if Harper will be able to play the field again this season.

Harper leads the NL in slugging, second to St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (1.031) in OPS and eighth in homers.

Harper is a six-time All-Star but hasn’t been in the Midsummer Classic since 2018.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Phase 1 of the fan vote will end at 2 p.m. on June 30. For more information on how voting works, click here.

To see the full results from the first phase, click here.