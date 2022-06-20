PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the shooting death of a Filipino government lawyer was a case of mistaken identity. John Albert Laylo was riding in an Uber with his mother early Saturday when he was shot and killed.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police tell me they now believe the gunman who shot into a Nissan killing John Albert Laylo mistook his car for another Nissan video shows was in close proximity to 38th & Spruce. Police: The case is a targeted shooting, but of mistaken identity. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sLgtO6biua — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 20, 2022

Investigators now say the shooter mistook the Uber Laylo was riding in for another dark-colored Nissan.

Police say surveillance video has cleared up some answers. Investigators say the shooting was targeted but of mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, government officials in the Philippines are calling on Philadelphia police to figure out who shot and killed one of their lawyers in the city.

Laylo was wrapping up a few days of sightseeing on the East Coast. He was in an Uber early Saturday with his mother, on the way to Philadelphia International and headed to Chicago.

Laylo never made his flight.

The government lawyer, whose clients include the vice president of the Philippines and two senators, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Diplomatic officials from the Philippines are now helping to expedite the return of the 35-year-old’s remains to his native country, as the homicide investigation remains unresolved.

“We do hope that authorities in Philadelphia will do everything they can to bring whoever’s responsible to justice,” Consulate General Elmer Cato said.

Cato stopped short of saying he expected Philippines officials to issue travel advisories based on the heinous and shocking crime. Though he indicated it was extraordinarily concerning.

MORE: Police say the shooter was in a black Cadillac. Video shows the Cadillac in close proximity to a another Nissan (not Laylo’s Uber) blocks before reaching the intersection of 38 & Spruce. Police believe the shooter fired as many as 15 shots into the “wrong” Nissan @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 20, 2022

“We’ve never had any Filippino who fell victim to all the senseless violence, gun violence taking place around us. So we were really disturbed by what happened,” Cato said.

Uber, whose driver was not hurt in the incident, told CBS3 they were hopeful police would be quick to make an arrest.

Police believe the shooter was possibly riding in a black Cadillac.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call police. There will be a reward.