TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The first probable case of monkeypox in New Jersey has been identified, the state’s health department said Monday. The health department said a North Jersey resident tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which the monkeypox virus is associated with, on June 18.

Health officials said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will take a confirmatory test for monkeypox.

The state believes the risk for New Jersey residents remains low.

Doctors say anyone can get monkeypox.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

Within several days, a rash develops that progresses to raised blisters that turn into scabs.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

“This is primarily spread through close contact, generally by touching an infected lesion. Now, it’s interesting that even though this has been around for a long time, this is what we call a neglected tropical disease,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti said. “So we don’t fully know to what extent it spreads through the respiratory route, but it does look like it has to be close contact for a prolonged period of time, unlike what we see with COVID.”

The CDC previously confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Philadelphia earlier this month, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health identified a second probable case last week.