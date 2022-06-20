PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The international governing body for swimming has voted to restrict transgender athletes from competing. That means University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas will no longer be able to participate in elite competitions.
With the new vote, FINA, which is recognized by the International Olympic Committee, will ban transgender athletes who transitioned after age 12.
The organization says nearly 72% of its members voted in favor of the new policy, which takes effect Monday, June 20.
Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history when she won the Women’s 500-yard Freestyle in March.