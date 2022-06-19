Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Shot, Killed In University City: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 36-year-old man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general.
Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.
Police officials say the shooter emerged from another car that pulled behind the Uber, which was stopped at a red light.
Laylo and his mother were headed to the airport to board a flight to Chicago.
They had been in Philadelphia visiting with family.
Police say Laylo had been on life support Sunday morning when he died.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.