WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year.

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square.

The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment.

Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too.

“I love jazz and glad to be back up here, glad the festival is back,” said Carroll Chambers.

The sounds of the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival are once again filling downtown Wilmington. The four-day festival at Rodney Square will feature dozens of jazz artists. The chambers have been coming here since 2004 from Baltimore.

“We just love it,” Sandy Chambers said. “We enjoy coming here to Delaware, especially Wilmington and to hear great jazz, great music.”

This is the 35th anniversary of the festival. It’s named after Clifford Brown. He was a famous trumpet player but was tragically killed in a car crash at just 25 years old.

“I’m very humbled by all of it,” Clifford Brown Jr. said. “It’s absolutely astounding that some 65 years after his death, they’re still doing this, they’re still honoring him and his memory means so much to so many people.”

Brown Jr. was just 6 months old when his father died. He’ll be serving as cohost of the festival this year.

“I think it makes me feel proud and in a lot of ways, it makes me feel an additional sense of responsibility,” he said, “not only to keep his legacy alive but to make sure the joy that he brought people through his music continues.”

Over its 35 years, the festival has become the largest jazz festival on the East Coast. Like most other things, the pandemic forced it to be canceled in 2020 and was scaled back in 2021.

But founder and organizer Tina Betz says if you’ve ever wanted a day of jazz, this is where to be.

“I still stay optimistic that people will have a good time, will make new discoveries, people will be safe coming and going and just embrace what we’re doing,” Betz said.

If you do plan on coming, bring your own chair or blanket. The festical continues Saturday at noon.