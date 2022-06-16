PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has been selected as one of 10 U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Members of the city’s bid operations team are expected to speak at LOVE Park at 6 p.m. where a watch party is happening.
- What: Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Chair Dan Hilferty and Bid Coordination & External Affairs of Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to address the crowd at LOVE Park during 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities watch party
- When: Thursday, June 16
- Time: 6 p.m.
Everyone was on the edge of their seats at the LOVE Park watch party eager to find out if Philadelphia would be selected as a host city.
There are a lot of different vendors, food trucks and games set up for the fans.
Soccer fans from the area are excited for Philadelphia to be a host city.
Aside from the matches, they say this is a great opportunity to showcase the city and even better for businesses. It will be a major boost to the local economy as soccer fans from around the world will flock to the City of Brotherly Love to watch their countries play.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.