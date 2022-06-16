Philadelphia Police Investigating Deadly Kingsessing Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street in Kingsessing.
Police say two men, 18 and 19 years old, were found shot multiple times.
Investigators say the 19-year-old was found in a house, and the other victim was found in an alley.
There's no word right now on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here