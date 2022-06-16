Juneteenth 2022: Organizers In Philadelphia Commemorate End Of Slavery Through Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Organizers in Philadelphia are commemorating the end of slavery in the United States through art.

“Oh look she’s playing a vibraphone it’s not something people play often,” Kelsi Bolden said.

Bolden, a groovy jazzy vibraphonist, enjoys most genres of music, but her preference is gospel.

“I chose to do the arrangements of Charles Albert Tindley,” Bolden said.

Tindley was a minister and music composer from the 1800s whose faith music is still in tune with the messages of today, especially as we celebrate Juneteenth.

“A day that commemorates true freedom and true freedom for Black Americans,” Bolden said.

“There’s a soundtrack to Philadelphia,” Bill Johnson, the founder of Black City Project, said. “A city that has such a rich Black music heritage.”

Johnson is hosting their second Juneteenth Black music city awards this Sunday. This year, they are awarding up to $100,000 in grants to various artists throughout the city like Bolden.

“I was awarded 2,000 to go to the studio and get professional recordings,” Bolden said.

“It reaffirms the validity of their work,” Johnson said. “Artists don’t often get that kind of recognition that says we value what you do what your ideas are, how you express yourself creatively.”

“These are Moe Booker-inspired Air Force 1s,” Rashawn Frisby, A.K.A. Keith Ora, said. “I have about 45 layers of paint on these.”

Frisby’s muse is the infused jazz art pieces of Booker

“Every single stroke or paint brush stroke on these it was a different musical note,” Frisby said.

While Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery, it’s also a time to celebrate the freedoms of culture through music.

And even design.

To see more of these artists in person, visit the Black Music City’s Festival this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at World Cafe Live.

