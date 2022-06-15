PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is accused of selling THC edible snacks to children in Montgomery County. THC is the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana.
Twenty-year-old Quashon Rice is charged with drug trafficking.
The investigation into Rice began last month when a student reported a classmate gave him a rainbow-colored Rice Krispies Treat that made him sick.
The investigation into Rice began last month when a student reported a classmate gave him a rainbow-colored Rice Krispies Treat that made him sick.

Officials learned a student purchased the snack from the Instagram account "Top2Treats."
Prosecutors say Rice was the owner and sold a variety of products.
Prosecutors say Rice was the owner and sold a variety of products.

"He was doing this at schools, he was doing this at their residence, he was doing it at public parks. He's now charged with 19 different sales, and of those 19, 18 were to kids," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
Rice is being held on $95,000 bail.