PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Soccer fans have had Thursday circled on their calendar for years. It’s the day Philadelphia could learn if it will be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.
The World Cup will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Now we’ll find out exactly where.READ MORE: Off-Duty Correctional Officer Shot During Attempted Robbery In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say
FIFA is expected to make their big announcement Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Custodians, Housekeepers With Teamsters Local 15 At University Of Pennsylvania Will Rally For Better Wages
If Philly is selected, the games would be played at Lincoln Financial Field.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Flyers Offer Head Coaching Job To John Tortorella: Report
Sixteen different cities are vying for a total of 10 spots.