BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A school in Burlington County is closed Tuesday due to police activity in the area, according to the school district’s website. The Beverly City School District says they will be closed on Tuesday to “ensure everyone’s safety.”

“Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said.

According to Burlington County Dispatch, a barricade situation began around 1 a.m., but no further information is available at this time.

The 8th-grade field trip to Liberty Lakes is still happening Tuesday, June 14.

“All 8th graders and staff associated with this trip should report to the parking lot of Saint Joe’s Church (across from Riccardo’s and Sunny’s Food Mart) on Warren Street at 8:15 AM. The Promotion Exercise for 8th grade will still take place on Thursday, June 16th at 4:30 PM,” the statement said.

Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said.

