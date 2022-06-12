PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are investigating a hate crime after a double shooting in Kensington. Investigators say someone shot two women on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
A third victim, who is transgender, was beaten during the violence.READ MORE: Father Of 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting Speaks Out: 'I Love Him, I Wish He Was Home"
Investigators say slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating.READ MORE: Walker, Diamondbacks Snap Phillies' 9-Game Winning Streak
All three victims are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
So far no arrests or motive.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Flooding Sunday
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.