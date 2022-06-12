PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big day for the American Cancer Society. Thousands of cyclists pedaled their way to Atlantic City for the 50th annual Bike-A-Thon Bridge To The Beach on Sunday.
Racers were up early at 6:30 a.m. on a ride that took them from Philadelphia all the way to Atlantic City. The 66 mile course ended at Bader Field.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Flooding Sunday
Cancer survivors led the pack of 2,000 riders. They were followed by sponsors.CBS3 Pet Project: How To Tell If Your Dog Is Stressed Out
This is the 50th year for the American Cancer Society Bike A Thon and some riders have been a part of this amazing cause since the beginning and we’re told the fundraising always pays off.
“We have a handful of riders who have been riding all 50 years,” Paula Green, the vice president of development with the American Cancer Society, said. “Many riders who have been riding 20, 25, 30, 40 years. It’s incredible. We estimate there’s been about 100,000 participants in Bike-A-Thon over the last 50 years.”MORE NEWS: Kensington Shooting Leaves Woman, Teenage Girl Injured, Philadelphia Police Say
Over the years, the ride has raised more than $30 million for cancer research.