PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive drug operation in Kensington has been shut down. Prosecutors say a father and son were behind it all.

Take a look at some of the items seized by authorities — 83,000 doses of heroin were taken, along with about 30 guns and $179,000 in cash.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says this is the largest one-day operation since a crime crackdown started in Kensington back in 2018.

“The Office of the Attorney General doesn’t mess around. We have a 98% conviction rate on our Kensington initiative arrests,” Shapiro said.

In all, 23 people are now facing various drug and weapons charges.