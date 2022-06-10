PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Biden Administration will drop its COVID-19 test requirement for anyone traveling into the US on international flights, according to a senior administration official. The COVID test requirement will be lifted as of June 12 at 12:01 a.m., but the CDC says that it can be reinstated at anytime.
The senior administration official told CBS News that the CDC made the decision based on science and data and the requirement is no longer needed at this time.
The CDC plans to reassess the decision in the next 90 days.
The CDC still recommends COVID-10 testing before any kind of air travel.
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases has continued to decline since its peak in January 2022, according to the World Health Organization. Deaths have also declined.
