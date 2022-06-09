BREAKING:2 Teens To Be Charged With Murder In Connection To South Street Mass Shooting
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were rescued from a chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley Confectionery in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon. CBS21 News reports dispatched confirmed that two people were rescued after falling into a tank filled with chocolate at the Elizabethtown facility.

Photojournalist Nathan Yerges was on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.