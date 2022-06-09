ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were rescued from a chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley Confectionery in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon. CBS21 News reports dispatched confirmed that two people were rescued after falling into a tank filled with chocolate at the Elizabethtown facility.
Photojournalist Nathan Yerges was on the scene.
Just arrived on scene here at Mars M&M Chocolates in Elizabethtown after 2 employees have fallen into a tank filled with chocolate. Stay with @CBS21NEWS for the latest pic.twitter.com/kTRJs9o5v8
— Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) June 9, 2022
