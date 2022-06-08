PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a picture of another suspect they are searching for in connection to the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens. He was seen wearing a COVID-style mask and a black hooded shirt with distinctive markings. Video shows him walking into a convenience store and standing near 3rd Street about 20 minutes before the gunfire began. Police say he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun.

Two people were killed, along with an alleged gunman, in the mass shooting and 11 others were wounded by gunfire and another victim was hurt by shattered glass.

Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner.

Investigators confirmed to Eyewitness News that a fight between three men was the start of trouble.

The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video obtained by Eyewitness News shoots at a man identified as Micah Townes. Townes then fired back at Jackson. Jackson is then pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were licensed to carry.

“He carries to protect himself. I don’t blame him. You see what happened?” said Donnell, Townes’ next-door neighbor.

Donnell saw the 23-year-old college student as he was leaving to head out that night to celebrate his birthday.

“I told him be careful out tonight. He called me Unc. He said ‘Unc, I’ll have a good time’ and when I didn’t see him out here in the morning — because we’re usually out here in the morning relaxing and having a good time in the morning — I knew it was him,” he said.

Now, he’s praying for his friend and an end to the violence.

“I don’t believe in the City of Brotherly Love because they’re out here killing each other every single day,” Donnell said.

Police say they saw Garner firing down from 3rd and American Streets in the direction of South Street. A police officer engaged Garner, fired upon Garner and wounded him in the hand.

If you recognize the suspect, call police at 215 686-TIPS (8477) or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw visited business owners along South Street three days after a mass shooting.

They got an earful of concerns and complaints. It’s time to take the city back from the grips of a gun violence crisis.

“How did you guys find out about this? Because we didn’t tell you,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney was surprised reporters and cameras were on South Street as he and Outlaw met with several business owners to discuss safety concerns following Saturday’s shooting.

“We saw that two shooters had permits, but they used their guns in different ways. The guns are falling out of the sky. My expectation for a permit is they know how to use them and they use them in the containment of the law,” Outlaw said.

Fourteen people were shot — three fatally — on Saturday.

The deadly explosion of violence has rattled neighbors and business owners. It has placed the mayor front and center with questions: Can the city do more?

Reporters first caught up with him at an unrelated event earlier Tuesday.

“We were prepared, from a personnel standpoint, with enough police to cover the events. Two guys with two guns decided to fight each other and shoot each other. That’s what happened,” Kenney said.

Police call what then unfolded on South Street as “contagious gunfire,” where other shootings follow initial gunfire.

Investigators so far have two alleged shooters in custody.

They’re searching for at least one more — a man believed to have been armed with a .40 caliber handgun.

Meanwhile, heading into a busy summer season, police recruitment remains an issue, with the department struggling to fill vacancies.

Too many guns on the streets is also a point well-argued today.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla adds police need more support.

“What can the police do, what can’t they do? We need to make sure we have their backs. We’re expecting them to do certain things,” Squilla said.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei, Joe Holden and Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.