PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Parkway will be rocking again this Labor Day weekend. Organizers of the Made in America festival just revealed the lineup for the 2022 two-day concert on Sept. 3 and 4.
Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator are headlining the festival.
Philly natives Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert will also take the stage.
It's time… @sanbenito @tylerthecreator @liluzivert @jsullivanmusic @burnaboy @Snohaalegra @kodakblack1k @pusha_t and more!
Get tickets now. #MIAFest https://t.co/pvUyYzQI41 pic.twitter.com/zPIG9Or8qt
— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) June 7, 2022
Click here for the full lineup and to purchase tickets.