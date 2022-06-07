CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Made in America, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Parkway will be rocking again this Labor Day weekend. Organizers of the Made in America festival just revealed the lineup for the 2022 two-day concert on Sept. 3 and 4.

Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator are headlining the festival.

READ MORE: Philadelphia's First Black TV Reporter Trudy Haynes Passes Away At Age 95

Philly natives Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert will also take the stage.

READ MORE: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Part Of Tree Falls On Moving Car In Hainesport

Tickets are on sale now.

MORE NEWS: Reading Terminal Market Expanding, City Adding Seasonal Festival Street Space

Click here for the full lineup and to purchase tickets.