BREAKINGMass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Others Wounded By Gunfire
CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another was injured after a fire tore through a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood. Video from an eyewitness shows firefighters on the scene on Sumac Street, just off Ridge Avenue.

Crews confirm they found a 75-year-old man dead on the third floor.

READ MORE: South Street Mass Shooting: 3 People Killed, 11 Others Wounded By Gunshots After Shooters Open Fire Into Crowd In Philadelphia

Investigators say there was a lot of clutter in the home and no working smoke alarms.

READ MORE: Second Grade Resident Advisor At Girard College Among 3 Victims Killed In South Street Mass Shooting

Crews are still working to confirm the cause.

MORE NEWS: Phillies Rally Late To Hand Angels 11th Straight Loss

 