PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another was injured after a fire tore through a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood. Video from an eyewitness shows firefighters on the scene on Sumac Street, just off Ridge Avenue.
Crews confirm they found a 75-year-old man dead on the third floor.
Investigators say there was a lot of clutter in the home and no working smoke alarms.
Crews are still working to confirm the cause.