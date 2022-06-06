PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID, he announced on Twitter Monday night. It’s the second time Wolf has contracted COVID.
This evening, I tested positive for COVID.
My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster.
I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 7, 2022
Wolf also tested positive for COVID in December 2020.
Wolf says he is experiencing mild symptoms after he recently received a second booster shot.
The governor will be isolating at home.