By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pennsylvania News, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID, he announced on Twitter Monday night. It’s the second time Wolf has contracted COVID.

Wolf also tested positive for COVID in December 2020.

Wolf says he is experiencing mild symptoms after he recently received a second booster shot.

The governor will be isolating at home.