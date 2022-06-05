PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia has announced vehicle and traffic restrictions following the South Street mass shooting. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front and 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard Streets until 6 a.m. on Monday.
The order comes after a mass shooting on South Street that killed three people and injured 12 others.
