BREAKINGMass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 12 Others Injured
CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia has announced vehicle and traffic restrictions following the South Street mass shooting. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front and 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard Streets until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The order comes after a mass shooting on South Street that killed three people and injured 12 others.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 