PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mass shooting in Philadelphia on South Street killed three people and injured at least 12 others, police say. One of the people was injured in a fight and not shot.

Local officials across the Philly region reacted to the news on Sunday after multiple gunmen reportedly fired into a crowd on the 200 block of South Street.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left mourning.

11 injured and 3 dead in a shooting on South Street in Philadelphia last night. My thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left mourning. Legislators: Enough gun violence. Enough deaths. Let’s act. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 5, 2022

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’s running to replace Wolf in the general election against Republican candidate Doug Mastriano this fall, said he’s “heartbroken for Philadelphia.”

Heartbroken for Philadelphia. People should not have to walk the streets of this city or anywhere in our Commonwealth afraid of losing their lives to gun violence. We need to step up with more law enforcement and better laws. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 5, 2022

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the events that happened on South Street are devastating.

The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2022

District Attorney Larry Krasner tweeted that now is the “time for real action.”

The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now. — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 5, 2022

State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta said it was “gut-wrenching” for him to wake to a mass shooting in his city.

The mass shooting happened in councilmember Mark Squilla’s district. He released a statement saying that he’s calling for drastic measures to stop the violence currently going on in Philadelphia.

Here’s the full statement:

“What happened on South Street is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. I am calling for drastic measures to stop the violence on South Street. We should close the street at a specific time until we are able to efficiently protect the business, residents and visitors. We need to stop pointing fingers at everyone else and take full responsibility for what is happening in our city. In Philadelphia, lawlessness has become a way of life. We are great at deflecting the problems onto someone else. Our own policies are allowing this illegal behavior to be accepted. We all need to come together and put measures in place to protect the safety of all our residents. I call for the Mayor, City Council, Sheriff, Police, DA, Defenders Association, Courts, Bail Commissioner, Clergy, violence prevention groups, victims services etc., to sit down and put a plan in place to stop the violence. I will also collaborate with my State and Federal colleagues on gun laws. How many times can we say our hearts are broken. We need prevention programs and diversionary programs, but we also need the ability to have enforcement. When people commit these crimes, they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I will continue to work with all the stakeholders to address the lawlessness that has brought us to this crisis. We are in a state of emergency and cannot wait another day to act.”

City councilmember Helen Gym tweeted in part: “We are being held hostage by politicians & corporations who care more about themselves than human lives. It does not have to be this way.”

Everyone deserves to live their lives—to see a concert, go to school or work, or run errands—without being in constant fear of gun violence. We are being held hostage by politicians & corporations who care more about themselves than human lives. It does not have to be this way. — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) June 5, 2022

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said that the violence that occurred on South Street is unacceptable.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks tweeted that now is not the time to remain silent about gun violence, and it takes all of us to stop it.

If you or anyone you know needs help connecting with resources for survivors, those who have suffered loss, or individuals interested in prevention, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at 215-686-0461. This issue affects all of us and it will take all of us to stop it. — Kendra Brooks (@KendraPHL) June 5, 2022

