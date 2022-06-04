WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district.

It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon.

The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township Schools canceled classes for the day.

Police say the threat was received before the start of the school day. According to a release, the threat named specific individuals and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Monroe Townships Police Chief Craig Monahan says they did multiple searches in the high school and they found no threats.

Instead of teachers and administrators greeting the students in the morning, it was police officers armed with long guns. Incoming buses were directed from Williamstown High ahead of school due to the alleged threat.

Monahan says the principal received an email filled with violent threats just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say numerous officers from several jurisdictions throughout the county cleared the schools and buses.

About 35 to 50 students who were already at school were placed on lockdown while school buses packed with students were diverted to a different location, where they were sent home.

Anthony Chriscman, a freshman, was on one of the diverted school buses. As they waited on the bus for information, Chriscman, whose parents gave Eyewitness News permission to be interviewed, said many of his classmates were confused about what was happening.

“We knew we were all safe in the parking lot because there was a bunch of cop cars everywhere,” Chriscman said. “I was trying to lighten up everyone’s mood; just trying to make light on the situation because that’s the kind of guy I am.”

As the investigation continues, Monahan expects students to return to class next Monday.

“We will be high visibility in the schools. We will enforce this,” Monahan said. “If there’s any plan of any copycats, they will be dealt with and prosecuted swiftly.”