WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The FBI, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Monroe Township Police Department are investigating a threat emailed to Williamstown High School’s principal on Friday. Class has been dismissed for the day and all of the students are safe.

Police say the threat was received before the start of the school day. According to a release, the threat named specific individuals and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Incoming buses were directed from Williamstown High ahead of school due to the alleged threat. Police say numerous officers from several jurisdictions throughout the county cleared the schools and buses.

CBS3's Brandon Goldner was reporting from the scene.

CBS3’s Brandon Goldner was on the scene early Friday morning. He saw an officer posted outside the school driveway with a firearm. The school is deep in the woods, so it was unclear if any officers are beyond the driveway.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Monroe Township Police Department.

