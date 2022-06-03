PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The recount continues in the neck-and-neck race in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary. The campaign of David McCormick got a victory in a commonwealth court.
The judge ordered counties to include mail ballots that arrived on time but lacked a required handwritten date from the voter.
However, that court decision could be reversed depending on what the U.S. Supreme Court does in the coming days on a separate case.
McCormick is down by about 1,000 votes against Mehmet Oz.