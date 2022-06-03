PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the Philadelphia Eagles are joining the movement to commemorate survivors and those who have fallen victim to gun violence.

The Birds tweeted a photo of the team wearing orange jerseys during OTAs.

“We’re joining the #WearOrange movement to commemorate survivors and those who have fallen victim to gun violence. This campaign honors the more than 110 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day,” the Eagles tweeted.

We’re joining the #WearOrange movement to commemorate survivors and those who have fallen victim to gun violence. This campaign honors the more than 110 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day.https://t.co/YWDlQfCwkJ | #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/6GXaPRKSk7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 3, 2022

Owner Jeffrey Lurie also released a statement on the movement reading in part:

Our hearts break for those who suffer through the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence. These unspeakable tragedies wreak havoc in our communities and continue to occur with alarming frequency. As we search for ways to effect positive change in our society, we pray for those grieving in Philadelphia and around our country. “These senseless acts of violence will not cease to occur without a concerted effort from those who govern our nation and make public policy. As a country, we need to call upon our lawmakers to enact tangible change and address this public crisis through appropriate gun safety legislation. These horrific disasters continue to occur across the United States. That is completely unacceptable and disheartening. We are faced with an epidemic plaguing our communities, and my hope is that we can influence our elected officials to create and pass legislation so the people in this country can feel safe when they leave their homes.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is being celebrated across the region. CBS3 was at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Friday morning where activists and lawmakers gathered to promote the day.

Participants wore orange to symbolize how everyone is at risk in our current climate. One young man said “in the past year alone” two people he knows have been victimized by gun violence.

“Just in the state of PA hundreds of people are taken from us every year and even more are injured. Parents, children, friends, and neighbors alike snatched away from us,” Zion Sykes said.