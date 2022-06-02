Faith Leaders, Lawmakers, Volunteers Urge People To Keep Helping Ukraine As War With Russia Continues

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 20% of Ukraine is under Russian control. He addressed lawmakers in Luxembourg via video link on the 99th day of the war.
Zelenskyy also said the Donbas region is almost entirely destroyed.
The Ukrainian government has said its fighters need better rocket launchers. On Thursday, Britain pledged to send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine.
The United States and Germany are also equipping Ukraine with advanced weapons.
Meanwhile, back in the Philly region, faith leaders, lawmakers, and volunteers joined for a press conference in Jenkintown, Montgomery County on Thursday to urge people to keep helping Ukraine.
John Carne volunteered in Poland.
"As much as we are reminded literally every day that there is pure evil in this world, we need to remember that there is so much good," he said. "The people of Poland have opened their arms up to the Ukrainians crossing their country and so has much of Europe. I will never forget the kindness I witnessed there."
Carne encouraged people to donate to the World Central Kitchen organization.