PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The deadline to apply for a Philadelphia lifeguard position is approaching. Anyone interested has until Friday to apply for the position.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has about 60 spots to fill — and if they don't some pools won't open.
The certification costs about $100, but if you are between the ages of 16 and 24 the city will pay for it.
Once all applications are in, the city will begin to roll out a pool schedule beginning the third week of June through the 4th of July.
