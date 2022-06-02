PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars are ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m.
The black smoke could be seen for miles.
Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute.
Avoid the area if possible.
There is no word on what started the fire, or if there are any injuries.