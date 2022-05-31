PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead, and two others were injured after dozens of bullets were fired in West Philadelphia, one of those victims is an innocent woman struck by a stray bullet. The triple shooting capped off a violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia where 15 people were killed.

It was a wild scene late Monday night as Memorial Day weekend was winding down. Police found three gunshot victims and nearly three dozen spent shell casings after someone opened fire near 41st and Parrish Streets around 11 p.m. Monday.

A Memorial Day weekend marred by gun violence in Philadelphia. We are live all morning from @PhillyPolice HQ with updates on a triple shooting in west Philly that killed 1 person and injured 2 others, including victim hit by stray bullet @CBSPhilly #MDW22 pic.twitter.com/yXo2pKUTuo — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) May 31, 2022

A 32-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshots to his head and body, but medics could not save his life. He was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

Police say another victim ran about a half mile, despite being shot in the leg twice. He was found at 38th and Brown Streets and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

The third victim, a 29-year-old woman, was sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck when she was struck by a stray bullet from blocks away. She is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

She has been receiving treatment overnight.

“This is a triple shooting. Two of the individuals were likely targeted here on location and one female who just happened to be driving at a nearby distance of a couple blocks was struck by a stray bullet from this shooting,” Insp. D F Pace said.

Police say they don’t have much information on the shooters or a motive at this time.

