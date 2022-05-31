PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be hot and humid Tuesday across the Philadelphia region. High pressure will draw heat into the area with a noticeable increase in humidity.

Temperatures will feel close to 100 degrees Tuesday and the region could see record heat on Tuesday if temperatures reach 96 degrees. The old record is 95 degrees and was set in 1939.

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of the Philadelphia region Tuesday. The code orange air quality alert has been issued in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware counties.

A code orange alert means air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The sensitive groups include children, elderly or people with medical conditions like asthma, and heart or lung diseases.

You can reduce the effects of air pollution by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.

There will be some relief at the Jersey Shore as temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A backdoor cold front will slide past the region Wednesday into Thursday, triggering showers and storms. Isolated strong storms are possible on Wednesday.

Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week. The upcoming weekend looks to be very pleasant.

Atlantic Hurricane season begins on Wednesday, June 1, and the first storm Agatha has made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico as a category 2 storm.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.