TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey primary election is right around the corner. Here are some important dates to keep in mind.

Tuesday is the deadline to apply by mail for a mail-in ballot.

The deadline to request one in person is June 6 by 3 p.m.

Early voting is June 3 to 5.

The primary is June 7.