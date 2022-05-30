THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale.

CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol cars were at the intersection.



Employees at the Wawa say they were asked to stay inside with their customers and away from the windows while police apprehended the suspect.

Authorities say 23-year-old Mamadou Kallie was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder, murder of an unborn child, among other charges.

“These senseless and tragic murders of two women and an unborn child should outrage everyone,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and our homes and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people. We will do everything in our power to hold Mamadou Kallie accountable for these premeditated, intentional and cold-blooded murders.”

Meanwhile, employees and customers at Wawa say they were all safe, but the ordeal was something they will remember.