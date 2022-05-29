PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m.
Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The crash is under investigation.