2 Teenage Boys, 63-Year-Old Man Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Logan: Philadelphia Police

By Wakisha Bailey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage boys and a 63-year-old man were injured in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Sunday morning, police say. All three of the victims are expected to be OK. 

They were transported to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition. Meanwhile, police are still looking for the gunman.

Police say the target was a 17-year-old who happens to live with his grandmother on 16th Street in the West Logan neighborhood.  

At the time of the shooting, the 17-year-old and his 16-year-old friend were sitting outside when the gunman drove by firing shots from a red SUV.  

The two teens were struck and a 63-year-old man was shot in his home. Police say he lives next door to the target. The bullet entered the residence from outside and hit the 63-year-old man in his left hand, according to police.  

“We have a 16-year-old male who was shot in the back,” Philadelphia police captain Anthony Ginaldi said. “We have a 17-year-old shot in the leg and his genitalia, and we also have a 63-year-old male who was shot in the hand. Everybody is in stable condition at this time.

Police did not disclose if they were looking for more than one suspect.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

