PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crackdown on city streets. Philadelphia police publicly pushed back Sunday night on out-of-control ATVs, dirt bikes are other illegal vehicles.
This Sunday night marked an increase in police units to deal with the problem.7 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 4 People, Including 9-Year-Old Child, Dead, 7 Others Injured, Police Say
Officers at 20th Street and The Parkway intercepted a large group of riders.READ MORE: 2 People Injured After Driver Suffers Seizure And Crashes Car Into Water In Cape May County: Police
People are asked to call 911 to report the vehicles.MORE NEWS: Green’s Ladies Golf Club Hopes Young Golfers Will Continue Their Legacy
It’s not clear yet if any vehicles were seized or citations issued.