Green’s Ladies Golf Club Hopes Young Golfers Will Continue Their Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a perfect day to be outside on Sunday. For some, that meant some tee time out on the green. But for one local group of golfers, it’s not just about making par, but about making sure everyone can play the game.

It’s not every day you hear cheering on the green. Well, Sunday was an exception. Meet the Green’s Ladies.

Dr. Ronnie Florence McPherson is a proud member of the club and lover of golf.

“It’s the oldest African American women’s golf club in the Delaware Valley,” McPherson said. “It was started in 1954 by a woman named Lorraine Sawyer.” McPherson said.

Eight other women also helped start the club. This was also a time when women, especially of color, were not commonly found driving caddies or swinging a club until now.

“We have so much fun playing golf,” McPherson said. “We like to tease each other, we compete against each other.”

On Sunday, more than 70 golfers participated in the 2022 invitational at the historical Walnut Lane Club. Kyle Spaulding, the first-ever Black director of the club, welcomed the women and few men to the invitational.

“I want you guys to know that we are the home course for the historic Green’s Ladies Golf Club,” Spaulding said.

As the golfers set out on the 18 hole course, we stayed back with Marilyn Josie. She has has been a club member since 1999.

“It’s like you feel one with nature,” Josie said. “You just enjoy being outside. When you’re with people who enjoy doing what you’re doing, it’s just a fantastic feeling.”

It’s a feeling they hope junior golfers will enjoy and continue the Green’s Ladies Club legacy.