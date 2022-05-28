United Ukrainian American Relief Committee Sends Shipping Containers Filled With Supplies To Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More aid from the Philadelphia area is headed over to Ukraine. On Saturday, a group of volunteers filled up two shipping containers with supplies.

“Every tragedy has something good in it,” Motrja Watters, of the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, said. “And that is the good. That people are coming together to help.”

The tragedy of the Russian-led war in Ukraine led to the good Saturday morning in a South Philly warehouse. A handful of volunteers come out to help with relief. The United Ukrainian American Relief Committee has been sending supplies to Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union.

But this most recent invasion has them working overtime.

“Normally since the fall of the Soviet Union, we were sending ending anywhere from one to seven per year,” Watters said.

But this is their 22nd container since March. They include hygiene products, feminine products, medical supplies and clothing. In addition to donated items, they also work with US-aid. They say they’re in this for the long-haul.

“This is going to be ongoing,” Watters said. “We’re not stopping because even if the war stopped today, there’s so much damage and tragedy, so yeah, it’s going to continue.”

