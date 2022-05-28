East Coventry Police Officer That Helped 2 Kids Escape Chester County House Fire Opens Up About Incident

EAST COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer who helped two kids escape a burning home in Chester county spoke about the incredibly close call at the fire scene. The home on Ebelhare Road went up in flames last Saturday.

East Coventry police Sergeant Taylor Ashburn was one of the first on the scene. He couldn’t get to the second floor where a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were trapped.

The officer yelled for them to open a window and he guided the boy to an awning, then to the roof of a shed to safety.

The girl slipped and fell from the awning and injured her ankle. The officer ran towards the flames and pulled the girl to safety.

“When we turned around and got those kids to safety, the window they had just come out of was fully engulfed by flames, so I really truly believe if we hadn’t been as close we were at that time, I don’t know if those kids would’ve made it out of the house,” Ashburn said.

Ashburn says he did what anyone would have done in the same situation.