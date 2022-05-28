Philadelphia Weather: 90's Arrive For Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunscreen, sunglasses, and air conditioners will be in high demand on Memorial Day as summer-like temperatures arrive with highs in the 90’s and a noticeable increase in humidity under bright, sunny skies.
Heading to the Poconos? You will enjoy sunny skies and highs between 85-90.
Looking for relief from the heat? Head down the Shore where an ocean breeze will keep temperatures in the upper-70's.
Water temperatures will be on the chilly side at the shore in the mid-60’s. There will be 2-inch waves and a moderate risk of rip currents, so use caution when swimming.
Make sure to re-apply sunscreen often. The UV index will be very high and sunburn can happen in as little as 20 minutes.
The heat will continue in the 90’s through mid-week.