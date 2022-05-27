PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a stranger’s home Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. This case is a real head-scratcher for even experienced investigators.

The teenager was found dead but police aren’t sure if his death is an accident or if it was murder.

“All I’ve seen was police out here, crime scene,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors watched in disbelief as police rushed to the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace in South Philadelphia just before 8 o’clock Wednesday night, after a woman found the boy’s body inside her home laying on the floor.

“It’s just heartbreaking because it was a kid,” a neighbor said.

Police initially said the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest. But investigators now say the medical examiner is still working to determine exactly what that wound is.

Meantime, neighbors say before police arrived it was a quiet night.

“We never heard anything. No, we didn’t hear any gunshots,” a neighbor said.

Also unusual, police say, is there was no blood or shell casings found near the body. And it appears the victim and the woman who found him are strangers.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions with respect to what actually happened. But at this time we cannot make any connections between the homeowner and the individual,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Neighbors were too afraid to show their faces on camera but say they’re alarmed.

“It’s strange, it just don’t make sense. It just don’t make sense to me,” a neighbor said.

“It’s very scary. And I have five children and I’m ready to get away from here. It’s too much out here,” a neighbor said.

At this point, the 15-year-old victim has not yet been identified.