WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — CBS3 is kicking off SummerFest in Wildwood, New Jersey Friday where it’s the unofficial start to the summer season.

In Wildwood, the season doesn’t start without unlocking the ocean which took place on Friday morning.

Three hundred elementary school students from nearby schools came to participate in the annual ceremony and help turn the giant key to unlock the summer season.

On the boardwalk, businesses are hoping this weekend brings sunshine and lots of customers. Don’t let the gray skies fool you, droves of people are making their way down the shore.

For so many, being here this holiday weekend is a tradition.

Something new to the Wildwoods is a weekend-only Island shuttle service. It starts this holiday weekend through mid-June.

Then, service will transition into a daily route through Labor Day.