CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police began increasing their presence at schools in Camden on Wednesday and CBS3 has learned it will be maintained indefinitely. The Mayor of the City of Camden, the Camden County Police Chief, the Camden County Sheriff and the Superintendent for the Camden City School District are expected to make the announcement about extra protection at schools at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement will be made at Camden High School. Officials say this will give parents and students peace of mind in the wake of the heart-wrenching school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead. New Jersey’s acting attorney general directed law enforcement throughout the Garden State to increase its presence at schools in response to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. Murphy says there are no credible threats to any New Jersey schools but they wanted to create a sense of security. “While there are no credible threats, NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately,” Murphy tweeted. “The NJSP will increase their presence at schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.” In a letter to families, Camden City Schools said they expect many students already know about the school shooting in Texas. Principals made a brief statement and offered a moment of silence during their Wednesday morning announcements. Teachers in Pre-K through fourth grade are not allowed to bring up the shooting to their classes, but if a child asks questions, teachers are being told to acknowledge what happened, without going into detail, and reassure children that they’re safe in school. CBS3’s Madeleine Wright will have more on this beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.