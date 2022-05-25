BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – There’s been an arrest in a Bucks County cold case we profiled as part of our CBS3 Mysteries series. Robert Atkins of Falls Township was charged Wednesday morning with the 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs in Croydon.
Investigators say Atkins, who lived a few doors down from the married mother of two, killed her, stole from her, and then set fire to her home to try and cover up her killing.
Hibbs had been a person of interest, but authorities say it wasn’t until his wife told a grand jury what she knew that charges could be brought.
Atkins is currently being held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.