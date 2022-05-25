PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your pantry and fridge. More items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.
Initially, there were more than 45 types of peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Now, there are more.
The recalled items include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that contain Jif peanut butter.
The recalled products are:
- Sweet apple wedges with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17443, item UPC 053495119986, and expiration day May 25-June 7.
- Tart apple wedges with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17441, item UPC 053495090186, and expiration day May 25-June 7.
- Celery bites with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17449, item UPC 053495080705, and expiration day May 25-June 3.